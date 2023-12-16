For All Mankind season 5: Ronald D. Moore on long-term future

Now that we are beyond the halfway point on For All Mankind season 4, isn’t this the proper time to look further ahead? We tend to think so! After all, signs point to there being more great stuff coming when it comes to the Apple TV+ show, provided of course that the show gets renewed and it is still performing up to specifications.

So where are things standing at present? Speaking to PlayStation, executive producer Ronald D. Moore confirmed that the seven-year run was initially the plan, but at this point, they are playing around a lot with ideas and what they could do:

Yeah, initially we had plotted out a seven-year run. And then as we got into it we said, we’re gonna be flexible about this. Maybe it’s six seasons, maybe it’s 10, we have to see how the overarching story is gonna go.

In the same way, we said it’s going to be roughly a decade jump between every season. But you know, maybe there’s a season where we don’t jump a decade…where it’s only a couple of years. Or maybe there’s a season where we jumped more than a decade. We wanted to give ourselves enough room to feel how the show would develop organically.

At this point, we totally think that there is room to tell stories for another handful of seasons, especially as the setting drifts more and more into a contemporary place. Ultimately, we do tend to think that conversations with Apple TV+ are going to heavily dictate it. If they start to get the feeling that the end may be imminent, Moore and the other producers may decide that they’ve reached the perfect spot to end things.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

