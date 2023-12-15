For All Mankind season 4 episode 7 spoilers: ‘Crossing the Line’

Just in case you wanted an indication that For All Mankind season 4 episode 7 next week was going to be emotional, we have it based on the title alone. We are gearing up for a story in “Crossing the Line” that is seemingly going to test a lot of these characters in different ways.

Is there a chance that the world of this show is going to be very different by the time we reach the end here? Let’s just say that we wouldn’t rule that out at all!

To get a few more details on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full For All Mankind season 4 episode 7 synopsis below:

“A group on Mars takes drastic measures. Margo grapples with a new assignment.”

What’s going on with Mars could end up being all sorts of shocking, and we’re honestly not sure that we are 100% ready for it as of right now. The same goes for the story when it comes to Margo. This has been a pretty unusual story for a big chunk of the season, largely because of the fact that she has been so separated from a lot of the other major characters. Yet, we do think that something is going to change here and it almost has to in order for this to feel more like an ensemble show.

Remember this, as well — there are only four episodes to go in the rest of the season! That tends to mean that things are going to be moving pretty darn fast from here on out. While there is no confirmed renewal as of yet for a season 5, we still are hopeful … but it will come down to viewers remembering to check out what’s on the air now.

