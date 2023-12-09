For All Mankind season 4 episode 5: EP on Danny’s death

For a good chunk of For All Mankind season 4, it was easy to assume that Danny Stevens was dead in the present. However, there was still a certain amount of mystery to it.

So how exactly did it play out? Well, the simple answer we can offer here is that as the food supply started to dwindle, he grew more and more isolated and desperate. He eventually stepped outside and eventually ran out of oxygen, which caused Danielle to feel a tremendous amount of guilt. This is the sort of thing that clearly stayed with her in the time that followed. Personally, we tend to think that it has also impacted Ed Baldwin in both physical and cerebral ways.

To better summarize the overall story of this character, here is what executive producer Matt Wolpert had to say to TVLine:

“The way we viewed Danny’s story was really a tragic story about a kid [whose] parents were heroes to the entire world, but the sacrifice of that was they couldn’t be his mom and dad, and how does that impact somebody? … Of course, they’re going to be messed up. And he didn’t have the support and the guidance that he probably should have had from the people that were left in the world to walk him through.”

We also think personally that there are a few other major events that radically shaped his life, from the loss of his friend Shane at an early age to the eventual romantic tryst that he had with Shane’s mother Karen. That fraught relationship is something that he never got over, even to the point where he was married elsewhere.

While Danny was never a popular character, it is clear that this is a tragic, traumatic story. We don’t know how else to explain it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to For All Mankind and what is coming up next

What did you think about the death of Danny on For All Mankind season 4 episode 5?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







