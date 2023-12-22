Reacher season 2 episode 4: Alan Ritchson on Finlay cameo

Reacher season 2 episode 4 delivered a lot of what we were expecting in terms of action — but also a surprise cameo!

As we prepared for this season earlier this month, we did not necessarily think that we would be seeing any character from season 1. Heck, even when the setting shifted this week to Boston, we still weren’t certain of anything. The last thing that we wanted to do was get our hopes up for something that may not happen!

Yet, during the story the writers clearly found a way to rope in Malcolm Goodwin’s Oscar Finlay, as Reacher needed some assistance in getting some information out of the Boyd character — following, of course, Dixon’s time at the opera.

Speaking to TVLine, Alan Ritchson himself noted that he did not know it was happening until he saw the script:

“I screamed, too, when I saw his name in the script … I couldn’t wait to have him back … It really felt special [given] different setting, different place, different characters, and completely different circumstances … To have [Malcolm] back on set felt like magic. There was lightning in a bottle from Season 1, for sure.”

Of course, we do think the door is left open for more characters down the road, but it has be somewhat circumstantial. Because Reacher himself is somewhat of a lone wolf, there have to be sensible reasons to bring a lot of these characters back. That is easier said than done, but of course we would love to see the return of Willa Fitzgerald as Roscoe at some point, whether it be this season or down the road.

For now, though, all eyes have to be on what’s going on with New Age; based on how bad Shane wants to stop the 110th at this point, it feels fair to say things are going to get so much more chaotic in the near future.

What did you think about the Oscar Finlay cameo on Reacher season 2 episode 5?

