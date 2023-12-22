Big Brother Reindeer Games finale ratings boost season 2 case

For the time being, there seems to be a lot of smoke around the idea that a Big Brother Reindeer Games season 2 renewal could happen, and for good reason. For starters, the show made it clear in the episodes that they wanted this to be an “annual” tradition. Meanwhile, the ratings for the series improved at the most opportune time.

The official numbers have now come in for last night’s hour-long finale and with that, we saw the biggest overall audience that we have to date! To be specific, the reality show generated a solid 2.25 million live + same-day viewers. While this may not be venturing into smash-hit territory, we think it is decent for a low-budget, six-episode reality show airing days before Christmas. There is no reason to shy away from bringing this back moving forward.

In a lot of ways, you could even argue that Big Brother Reindeer Games is the spin-off that CBS and the producers needed all along. It was all but impossible to get some iconic players back for a season that would last for several months, while also dealing with the stress of the game and the constant live-feeds watching your every move. For a lot of people, taking part in this is a little more amenable. You are talking here about a show that has no live feeds, only takes a handful of days to film, and you don’t even live in the house all the time! The contestants this season really seemed like they had a good time doing it, and we can say with some confidence that we are probably going to get more down the road.

Of course, we’ll have to wait until next fall, more than likely, for anything to be confirmed. This is not the sort of show that the network needs to confirm far in advance.

