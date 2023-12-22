Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 4: Is Deen dead?

There was absolutely a good chance we are going to see a lot of people die through the rest of Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3. Just think about what we’ve seen already!

Back in the premiere, after all, we saw the death of Shannon Burke; meanwhile, tonight we got a pretty good reminder of just how brutal Ronnie is courtesy of him taking out Deen. We have already seen in a pretty short period of time that he is a pretty brutal guy who has no problem doing what he thinks needs to be done, even if that means a complete disregard to his brother Unique. We saw that on several occasions tonight!

With Deen’s death, everything stands to potentially escalate further. Unique has spent a lot of time with Raq this season, but his story is now venturing in a little bit more of an unknown direction. After all, it seems like he and Raq are over, or at least on a pause. She realizes that if she’s going to be out of the game and around Kanan more, she has to make some big decisions. Cutting down her time spent with him is one of them. (Personally, we’re just going to see how long that lasts.)

Also in this episode, Raq got some other pretty important information from Howard — he isn’t going to just stick around and help Kanan get out of a lot of jams anymore. He got brought in this time over a gun being found on him at school and while he denied it was his, he and Raq both are in a dicey situation now. It is one of the reasons why she is forcing him to move back home; at this point, they don’t have many other choices.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Power Book III: Raising Kanan, including what else is coming

What do you think about the death of Deen on Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







