The Boys season 4 premiere date: Reveal by winter’s end?

There is no denying that The Boys season 4 stands to be one of the most-anticipated releases of the new year — haven’t you seen the footage yet?

What we know already is that entering the upcoming episodes, everything between The Boys and Vought could get all the more crazy. Starlight is no longer a part of the Seven, and there are two new members in Firecracker and Sage. What are they going to bring to the table, and just how loyal are they going to be to the cause? We don’t exactly think that Homelander wants to bring in members who don’t kiss the metaphorical ring.

More so than what the future holds for these characters, though, we know that one of the biggest questions right now is simply this: When is The Boys actually going to be back for more episodes? Well, filming has been done for a while, and we do think that there is at least a chance that a premiere date gets announced by the time we get to the middle of March.

Personally, our feeling is that season 4 is going to come out at some point in the late spring or the summer — this is a window that was successful for the show in the past, and it could be a time when we are really blessed in order to get a TON of great TV all at once. After all, remember the fact that we could also be getting the new season of House of the Dragon at some point in a similar window. Both are different, but also intense and buzzworthy in their own ways.

