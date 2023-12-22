Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 1 episode 8: Back to basics

Next week on Apple TV+, you are going to have a chance to check out Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 1 episode 8. So what are you going to see throughout it?

Well, the first thing that we should note here is that the title for this story is “Birthright,” and we do tend to believe that there are going to be surprises aplenty throughout. How can there not when you consider just where we are in the season? There are only a few episodes left, and the larger plans for this show (plus the Monsterverse as a whole) remain to be seen. There’s a chance that this could carry over into a lot of surprises and/or interesting stuff, but we will have to wait and see on some of that.

Below, you can check out the full Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 1 episode 8 synopsis with more insight on what’s ahead:

The team goes back to where things all began to confront Shaw. On the brink of collapse, Monarch take drastic measures.

At this point, it does honestly feel like this is the right conflict for where we are right now. No good show should ever forget where they come from, right? This is one of those things that absolutely is on our mind.

Now that we’ve said all of this, just how far is Monarch going to go? How much will even be left standing by the end of the road? We will have to wait and see on some of this, but we are excited to see things plan out over time.

Will there be more monster carnage coming up?

While we cannot speak to anything within this episode overall, why not consider the rest of the season? Given the nature of this show, we have to think that things are going to be rather epic at some point.

What do you most want to see moving into Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 1 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to keep coming back for something that you don’t want to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







