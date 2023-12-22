For All Mankind season 4 episode 7: Dev and Ed team up?

Even though For All Mankind season 4 episode 7 was one of the shorter ones this season, there was still room for a big twist.

This time around, it is one that could dramatically alter the future of Mars — and it also showed just how much Dev is okay with burning money in particular scenarios. He narrowed down the number of protestors to a select few, whose who were willing to do just about whatever they could for a cause. At first, Ed viewed him as an enemy, but that was before approaching him with his real end goal: “Stealing an asteroid.” How does one do that? Well, let’s just say that is something that we’ll have to wait and see on moving forward.

For now, what we know is that both Ed and Dev seem to share one goal: Not really thinking they have much for them back at Earth. With that in mind, they seem to be a-okay with sticking things out in space and potentially starting a colony.

In between this and the deadly incident at Happy Valley, these really defined at least one portion of the episode. The other part, meanwhile, was defined more by the return of Margo to America and all of the painful memories that come along with it. This is in some ways the Soviets flaunting her in front of them, even if there is a job to do. It’s especially traumatic for Aleida.

It is true that there is still a good bit of story to go on For All Mankind this season but based on the story we’ve seen so far, it feels reasonable to say one thing with confidence: These next few episodes could have more far-reaching implications than any other we’ve seen.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

