The Gilded Age renewed for season 3 over at HBO!

For everyone out there who wanted more of The Gilded Age season 3 immediately, we come bearing good news! Today, HBO did a great thing and wasted no time to reveal that there will be a third season of the period drama down the road.

In a statement, here is what Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, had to say:

“We’re so proud of what Julian Fellowes and THE GILDED AGE family have achieved. From the costumes to the production design and performances, the show has captivated so many week after week. Along with our partners at Universal Television, we are thrilled to continue this grand tale for a third season.”

Meanwhile, Erin Underhill, President of studio Universal Television added the following:

“There is much more story to tell with THE GILDED AGE. We’re delighted that HBO is giving fans another season of Julian Fellowes’ incredible storytelling. The cast and crew put so much of their heart and soul into the last two seasons, and we’re so proud that all this hard work is paying off with another season… you won’t want to miss what’s next!”

Given the way that season 2 ended with Ada coming into money and that big Larry – Marian kiss, we absolutely think that there’s a ton of story to tell. We know that with Downton Abbey Fellowes proved himself capable of evolving a show in new ways year after year; why would this be anything different?

Now, it does remain to be seen when the next season of the series is going to air, but rest assured — we are going to have a lot more to say on that the moment that there is news to share. How can we not?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Gilded Age now, including more on what the future could hold

What are you the most excited to see moving into The Gilded Age season 3 over at HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







