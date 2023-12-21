House of Villains season 2: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the season 1 finale over at E! tonight, is there a chance that you will see a House of Villains season 2 down the road?

The first thing that we really should say here is that this show honestly has unlimited potential. Similar to The Traitors, there’s such a smart concept at the core of it — taking iconic reality superstars and then finding another way to use them. Here, it is having them square off against other notorious contestants. With the likes of Tiffany Pollard, Omarosa, Johnny Fairplay, Johnny Bananas, and more, you can argue that it had one of the better casts you could imagine for a first-year show. If it comes back for more down the road, there’s a chance that some other big names are going to be cast here, as well.

So will another season happen? Nothing is decided at the moment, but we remain hopeful. The biggest question we have is whether E! is really the right venue for this, or if it should move over and join The Traitors and Love Island USA on Peacock. Personally, we think that would make a good bit of sense given that the streaming service is becoming more and more known for reality TV.

In general, though, the first season should serve as a good proof-of-concept to other notorious reality TV villains that they can come back and continue to make a name for themselves on a show like this — provided that they don’t mind the moniker. Personally, we don’t think that it is anything that they really should take all that seriously, so why not go ahead and embrace it on some level?

Hopefully, we will hear a little bit more in the way of a firm decision over the next few months — he’ll have more to share here the moment an announcement is made.

Do you want to see a House of Villains season 2 renewal at E! down the road?

Is there anyone you want to see on board?

