The Bachelor spoilers: Golden Bachelor stars tease Joey’s season

For everyone who is most excited to see The Bachelor with Joey Graziadei, it will be here in just over a month! The premiere is set for January 22 but while we prepare for that, why not see a fun way to better set the stage?

If you head over to Entertainment Weekly right now, you can see a rather interesting preview for the upcoming season as some of the women from The Golden Bachelor have an entertaining way to set the stage.

Are we shocked that ABC is using Gerry Turner’s season to set the stage for Joey’s? Hardly. Remember that The Golden Bachelor was a huge ratings sensation for the network when it aired this fall. Why wouldn’t there be a certain amount of optimism that it can find a way to keep that momentum going?

The challenge with The Bachelor proper this time around is that there is no clear gimmick or way to make Joey’s season stand out from the pack. Really, the #1 thing that the show has going for it right now is that the lead at least has an interesting job as a tennis instructor. They are marketing that in the key art above, and we’re sure that it will be featured throughout the season, as well. While this may not be all that much, let’s just remind you that they did not have much of anything when it comes to promoting Clayton and Zach’s seasons the past couple of years. They are a little bit bland.

Now, let’s just hope that Joey’s season is not only fun and dramatic, but that we actually get a worthy love story at the end of it. We actually want to see the final couple make things work!

Related – Do you want to see the entire cast for Joey’s season of The Bachelor now?

What are you the most excited to see during The Bachelor with Joey Graziadei?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







