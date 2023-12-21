Big Brother Reindeer Games episode 6 (finale) spoilers: Ready?

Tonight on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see Big Brother Reindeer Games episode 6 — otherwise known as the finale! Are you ready for things to get crazy?

Just like you would expect, there’s a chance for things to get just a little bit insane over the course of the hour, as Frankie, Xavier, Taylor, and Nicole will all square off in order to win the grand prize. So what exactly are they going to be doing?

Well, as you have seen for a huge chunk of the season already, the network is not giving that much away as to what lies ahead here. However, we can at least say that one of the upcoming challenges is going to revolve around seeing these players use a gigantic slingshot, which should be great when it comes to giving us an opportunity to have a laugh and a level playing field. What more could you really want from this show? This is not so much about strength as it is focus and accuracy,

At this point, it’s also pretty hard to tabulate who could be the winner! Yet, we will argue that Xavier has shown at this point the best ability to keep it together under pressure. He has been in jeopardy virtually the entirety of this season and yet, week after week, he continues to find a way to stick around. His biggest obstacle here is probably Frankie, given that he has shown himself, time and time again, to be an enormous competition threat. We have no shame in admitting that we were rooting for Britney most of the season so at this point, we’re just exciting to see who comes out on top.

