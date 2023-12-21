Julia season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Max?

Following the season 2 finale today over at Max, is there a chance that we’re going to get a Julia season 3 renewal? Or, are we officially at the end of the road now?

Just as you would expect, there is going to be some level of enthusiasm to get the show back. After all, consider the popularity of culinary-themed series right now! You’ve got The Bear over on Hulu, and this series offers up a different perspective with the legendary Julia Child (played perfectly by Sarah Lancashire) front and center. We do think that this is a series that offers a lot of perspective and, beyond that, fantastic entertainment.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to sweep in with the rather unfortunate reminder that at the time of this writing, there is no official renewal for a Julia season 3. While we would love nothing more than to get more of the show, it remains to be seen if we are actually going to get it! That could come down to a wide array of different factors, with the biggest one being if the viewership makes it worth whatever the budget is. We do think personally that Max needs programming like this, both in terms of diversifying their audience and bringing content that features a cornerstone performance. Lancashire has yet to receive the awards recognition she deserves here, but who knows? Perhaps that can happen more and more over time.

As for how long Max has to figure things out one way or another here, we would say that there really is no specific timetable for it. All we would say is this — if we have it our way, we’re going to see an announcement over the next couple of months. Just remember that these are strange economic times within the television industry; we would be silly to think that anything is going to operate under a normal timetable.

Do you want to see a Julia season 3 renewal over at Max?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also keep coming back for other updates you don’t want to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







