Survivor 46 promo: A new season — and audition tapes!

We know that Survivor 46 is coming to CBS on February 28, and we know that there’s a lot of stuff still ahead!

So what did the network / the producers actually show off in the preview tonight? Well, a whole lot of nothing gameplay wise, but a little bit when it comes to the cast itself! We actually got a chance to see the audition tapes from some of the contestants, which felt like both a gateway into who they are and then also another advertisement for the casting process.

Is there a part of us that dislikes when the show gets a little bit too meta? Sure, but at the same time we can’t hate on anyone’s enthusiasm and honestly, we’re just glad that another season is coming so soon. The real problem will just be finding a way to match the greatness of what we saw this time around, which had a wide array of fun moments all across the board plus an exceptional winner.

We just really hope that some of the right lessons are taken this season, including this: The idea that there doesn’t need to be a ton of twists in order for there to be a great season. Sure, there were some this time around, but it never felt like they overwhelmed anything! The game was really allowed to be played and that is something that we personally find to be refreshing the vast majority of the time.

When will we learn more about what’s next?

Probably at some point either in late January or early February. We’d love to learn a little bit more earlier than that, but this is the standard operating procedure here.

