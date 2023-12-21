Reacher season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Big shocks ahead?

A little bit later tonight on Prime Video, you are going to have a chance in order to see Reacher season 2 episode 4. What is there to be most excited about here?

Well, the first thing that we really should note here is rather simple: The action sequences are going to be there. At this point, you have to consider that a given. What’s not? This is rather simple at this point: Finding out the truth about Swan. Was he really working with the opposition? Or, is the picture a little bit more murky?

Over the course of some of this installment, we do think that we are going to have a chance to see a lot of different twists and turns as Reacher, Neagley, O’Brien, and Dixon all work together in order to ensure that they can figure out the truth. Who else from the 110th is still out there?

Now, we don’t think that the show is going to give you all the answers as to what’s happening here in episode 4 … but there will be some clues. Also, we also hope to have a chance to learn a little bit more about Robert Patrick’s Shane, who is clearly set up to be one of the central adversaries here.

Is there a traitor in the midst?

That is something that we have to wait and see on, but we are pretty darn concerned about this at the moment. We know that the show’s going to make you worried about anyone and everyone. Also, there’s also a chance that someone else could be killed off.

The only thing that bummed us out entering this episode is that we’re already close to the halfway point. There just aren’t that many stories left!

