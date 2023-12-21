Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, 12/21/23?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are we going to be seeing the medical drama come back alongside the Station 19 spin-off?

Well, let’s go ahead and start off this article by noting the following: While it would be great to have both of these shows back, it’s just not happening and the long break between seasons continues. The last time that we saw either one of these shows was all the way in May, and we will be waiting even still until we get around to March. Why the long time? A lot of it seems to be due to the network’s hope to actually give audiences the full seasons with very few breaks in the middle of them. We have seen them prioritize this before with this particular franchise, so we’re not too shocked that they are doing it again.

The hardest thing for us to reconcile, at least for the time being, is the simple fact that we are nearing the end of Station 19. While we didn’t necessarily think that it was about to match the epic 20+ year run of the flagship show, we absolutely thought that it could be around for a little while longer. That isn’t happening anymore, unless we get some sort of magical change and the series is saved.

We know that ABC hasn’t exactly gone that hardcore when it comes to releasing promos for either one of these shows as of yet and of course, we hope that this changes! As for when it will, we tend to think that they will start pushing them harder in the new year. While it would be nice to see the ball rolling before that, we also don’t think that they are going to want to bury too much stuff over the holidays.

