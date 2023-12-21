Is Law & Order, SVU, Organized Crime new tonight, 12/21/23?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? Is there a great chance ahead to see back alongside Organized Crime and SVU at the same time? We know that it has been months since they aired, and we want nothing more than for it to be over soon.

So, is that about to happen? Well, let’s just say that the answer here is a little bit complicated. So, where should we start? Well, the bad news is that once more, all three of these series remain off the air. Meanwhile, that will be the case for a few more weeks. The entire Law & Order franchise is set to return on Thursday, January 17 starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Now, are we going to be getting some more news on all three of these shows before they premiere? Well, our simple answer here is that more than likely, it is absolutely going to happen! Why wouldn’t you want more when it comes to what lies ahead? Our feeling is that either over the holidays or as early as January 1, we’re going to get some previews showing Benson, Stabler, or some other key characters when it comes to the franchise’s future.

Beyond just that, we are also hoping to see some more news when it comes to casting and/or storylines all about what the future could hold. We do think that the bread and butter for the franchise is still topical, dramatic cases, ones that test all the main characters and show difficult moral and legal dilemmas. So long as that is there, we are more than confident that this franchise has a long life still. Really, there is not that much of a reason to think otherwise.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

