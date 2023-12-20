The Gilded Age season 3 renewal: Is there timeframe on decision?

We are a few days removed now from the season 2 finale of The Gilded Age and, of course, conversations persist on the future. Is there more of the period drama coming to HBO or not?

We would love to be able to sit here and hand over to you specific answers but unfortunately, we are not so lucky. Rather, this is what we can say: Nothing has been decided as of yet, and the network may not be in much of a hurry to figure things out. Sure, there is a fear that you could potentially lose a lot of cast members if you take a long time to renew or cancel, but we tend to think that these executives in particular operate under their own timeframe.

With this in mind, our general sentiment is that over the course of the next few months, HBO will analyze all of the data they have, including not just those who watch the episodes live or On-Demand, but also the total amount of streams on Max. There could be a lot of people who watch over the holidays, and that may end up adding to the total in some way.

Our simple hope here is that by the spring, we have a much clearer sense of what the future is going to hold. If that happens, it raises the chances that we could have another season in early 2025. Story-wise, it is abundantly clear that there are a lot more stories to tell; however, it just remains to be seen if those stories will ever materialize. The Gilded Age absolutely brings a ton to the table, but we also recognize that there are a number of challenges, as well. Take, for starters, the cost of a show with this many cast members and such elaborate costumes.

