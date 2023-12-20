For All Mankind season 4 spoilers: Big Kelly, Ed scene ahead?

As so many of you may be aware, another new episode of For All Mankind season 4 is coming tomorrow night, and there are a lot of big stories ahead!

To be specific, let’s just say that there are some pretty darn precarious stories when it comes to Ed Baldwin in particular. Joel Kinnaman’s character has shown some major signs of decline this season in space, whether it be a tremor or wild swings in personality. We’ve speculated already that he may be suffering from a space form of kuru, and it also seems like now he may be relying up some of the employees at Happy Valley for a potential revolt.

So yeah, things are going to get messy … very messy.

Now that we’ve said that, let’s talk more about Ed when it comes to his life back home. One of the narratives we’ve already seen this season is that he has been gone for so long, there are questions among Kelly and others as to whether he is ever coming back. We can’t guarantee anything, but it does seem like there’s an important moment ahead.

Speaking as a part of a new interview with The Mary Sue, here is some of what Cynthy Wu (who plays Kelly) had to say:

“There’s a scene [in which she] has a very good conversation with Ed.”

What does that mean?

Well, we’d love to imagine it as some sort of scene where Ed is finally convinced to come home, or at the very least have a deeper emotional understanding of those around him. It feels like a lot of what’s happening with Ed in general is one of the central themes of this show. Absolutely the character is a hero, and we don’t think there is anyone denying that. However, what are the consequences of said heroism? How can it change you, for better or worse?

