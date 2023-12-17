For All Mankind season 4 episode 7: How it stands out

As so many of you know at this point, you are going to have a chance to see For All Mankind season 4 episode 7 on Apple TV+ in a handful of days. So what can we say about it at present? Well, there’s something to be said at times for brevity … right?

Well, here is what we can say at the moment. According to the show’s official page on Apple TV+, it looks as though this installment (titled “Crossing the Line”) is going to run for just 42 minutes, making this the shortest episode we have seen so far this season. It’s also one of the short episodes that we’ve had for this series in general, as it has been somewhat known for longer episodes with a lot of depth, twists, and turns at their core.

So how will this episode end up being different from the rest? Well, we do think there is a chance for full-on pandemonium here, largely due to the fact that you have Ed Baldwin rallying up some of the workers at Happy Valley, potentially setting the stage for a strike.

Does he really want to help them? That is a question that is fair to wonder right now. You could see some of his actions as benevolent; or, if you are a tad bit more cynical, you could make the argument that this is due to him being upset at Danielle for sidelining him and he wants to completely upset the balance of power.

Is there a lot that needs to be resolved on Earth? Absolutely, especially after what we just saw with Margo. Yet, we still can’t help but be mostly transfixed by what is happening on Mars. Sure, in some ways it is similar to what we’ve seen on Earth … but like we said, only in some ways.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

