Magnum PI season 6: See new billboard ahead of season 5 finale!

The Magnum PI season 5 finale is airing in two weeks on NBC, and we more than understand anyone who is in their feelings about it. After all, the network has already put out there that we’re going to have a two-episode series finale event and yet, there are a lot of us still eager to get a season 6!

So why not want more? Yes, we understand that shows do get collectively more expensive over time, and this one also has a number of elaborate action sequences. It also has solid viewership, and has dealt this season with everything from timeslot changes to weaker lead-ins. It also has one of the most dedicated audiences out there, and it also still feels like there is a lot of untapped potential here if past seasons were more regularly available on a subscriber-based streaming service.

So while we continue to keep crossing our fingers here and hoping for the best, we are pleased to say that, once more, the audience is doing their part! There is yet another billboard today in Times Square advocating for the future of the show. (You can view it here.) It not only gives the date for the two-hour finale, but it also encourages everyone to watch live. This has already done more, ironically, than the actual promos have for the next episode. Sure, we got a tease for episode 19 last week, but there was no mention at that time that both of the remaining episodes would air on that night.

If these billboards catch NBC’s attention or at least garner a few new potential fans, it is absolutely worth it 100%. Even during this busy time of year, we always think it serves as a worthy reminder that the Magnum PI Ohana is not going anywhere. The fight continues, and we will just have to wait and see about the end result.

