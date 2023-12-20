Euphoria season 3: A Colman Domingo update

Is Euphoria season 3 going to be one of the most anticipated shows of 2025? In some ways, it is crazy that we are speculating that far ahead!

Yet, this is precisely what so many of us are going to be doing over the next several months, and for a multitude of reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that the show has been delayed multiple times already and that has led to even more hype. The industry strikes from this year certainly played a role, but so have the busy schedules of the cast and also creator Sam Levinson, who invested a lot of time in what ended up being one of the biggest disappointments of the year in The Idol.

Luckily, we do at least have some assurances from Colman Domingo that the plan is for the series to go into production next year. He makes the comments as a part of a larger conversation with Deadline and while we have heard this talk about production already, it is nice to know that Ali will seemingly be back. We didn’t want to take anything for granted right now, especially with Colman’s busy schedule especially with him being an Oscar contender this year. Even if Ali is not in every episode, his impact is still felt.

Story details about Euphoria season 3 are still under wraps and more than likely, this will remain the cast for several months still as we move forward. The only thing that we can make some assurances of at the moment is that some of the themes from season 1 and 2 will still be there, even if there is an enormous time jump. The latter is not confirmed by any means, but there has certainly been a lot of rumors and/or buzz about it for a good while now.

