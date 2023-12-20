Justified: City Primeval season 2 renewal: Hopes for the winter

Is there any chance at all that we’re going to hear more about a Justified: City Primeval season 2 before the winter wraps up? In theory, the next few months feel like a perfect time for the powers-that-be to figure out things one way or another. It really just comes down to whether or not an official announcement is made.

So what can we say at present? Well, if you watched the season 1 finale on FX already, then you know already that the story was 100% set up for there to be more down the road. After all, we saw the return of Walton Goggins as Boyd Crowder! The stage is now set for a real showdown between Raylan (Timothy Olyphant) and the most notorious adversary in the history of this series. Interestingly, though, this ending was not necessarily set up solely for the idea of making more; rather, the creative team just felt like it would be a fun thing to do.

As we’ve noted already, both Olyphant and the show’s producers have expressed a desire to come back to tell this next chapter; what we are waiting for over the next few months is some sort of official decision from the network itself. They will look at a lot of different factors as they try to gauge whether or not there’s value in doing more. Take, for starters, viewership, but then also budget and programming needs.

For now, we’re going to remain optimistic that more of the series is coming; yet, there’s no guarantee we will hear anything for months. This is not a project that will be hurried along!

