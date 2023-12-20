Survivor 47, 48 renewals seem imminent after ratings success

While it may not be 100% confirmed as of yet that a Survivor 47 is happening at CBS, all signs are pointing in that direction — with the same being said for season 48 after the fact.

What is the most positive sign of that? Well, just look at the ratings! Season 45 so far is up 11% in the 18-49 demographic versus season 43, which aired last fall. Sure, you could claim that the boost in live + same-day numbers is due to lesser competition this fall due to the strikes, but this sort of year-to-year improvement is rare for a network TV show in an era where viewers are flocking to streaming. It’s something that CBS can absolutely celebrate, especially as they do a victory lap over the decision to stretch the show to 90 minutes. It has proven itself to be both creatively and commercially a smart choice, and we don’t get the sense that they will be changing that moving forward.

Speaking per Deadline, CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach had a pretty unique way of equating the show’s success:

“They’re the grande dames of reality television. They’re so honest with their gameplay and it’s really about heart and at the end of the day, they’re real people, but they feel like you’re watching characters and you feel like you get to know them, just the way you would on a Netflix series … It’s equally addictive and you want to talk about it with your friends. There’s a huge community, it’s a multi-generational community.”

While you could claim that this is just executive-speak, we actually think she is correct. The success to date of Survivor 45 is a reminder that parents are getting their kids hooked on the show, and it has built as robust a fan community as you’re going to find out there with a show of this nature.

Do we think there is still room for growth? Absolutely, as the lack of themes in this current era causes seasons to blend together. Yet, the casting remains great and season 45 is set up for an awesome ending.

