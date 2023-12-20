Is Magnum PI new tonight on NBC with season 5 episode 19?

Is Magnum PI new tonight on NBC? It may go without saying, but of course we’d love nothing more than to have the show back!

So, is that going to happen in the relatively near future? Well, this is probably where we should go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way: Not so much. The Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series remains off the air tonight, with the reason for it being tied closely to the holidays. You are not going to see the series return until we get around to Wednesday, January 3, and that is when the two-part finale event is poised to air.

If you have been reading here for a good while, then you know our frustrations with NBC airing the remaining episodes the same night. If episode 19 (“Ashes to Ashes”) aired on the 3rd and then the finale (“The Big Squeeze”) aired on January 10, you would be getting two separate opportunities for ratings. Also, since the One Chicago lineup does not premiere until January 17, there was no real reason to rush anything here. Unfortunately, we’re just not that fortunate, and that’s without even noting that these could be the final episodes of Magnum PI in general.

Are we still hoping for a season 6? Sure, but it will take a lot of fan campaigning and the studio shopping the show around to make that happen. The writers have been advocating lately for a paid streaming service like a Netflix to acquire the series, and we’re right there with them — that is the best way to boost the audience in an effort to get something more down the road.

While you do wait for episode 19 to air, we can at least share the synopsis below in the event you have not seen it:

Magnum and Higgins re-examine a fatal arson investigation at the request of TC and Mahina, leading to a sinister discovery. Kumu volunteers with Rick at a veterans’ crisis call center.

