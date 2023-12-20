Shining Vale canceled at Starz; no season 3 coming

As we prepare for the start of the holidays, here is a lump of coal: Shining Vale will not have a chance to keep on shining.

According to a report from Deadline, Starz has canceled the horror-comedy hybrid starring Courteney Cox after just two seasons, with low viewership supposedly being the reason why. The site also notes that there was an effort made by studio Warner Bros. TV to shop it elsewhere, but that has not led to any desired results.

So why couldn’t Shining Vale find an audience, despite a unique presence and a big-name star who was a part of one of the biggest comedies of all time? We do tend to think that some of it just comes down to promotion — and in general a network that is not really known for this sort of fare. We honestly wonder if this show would’ve been a success had it aired on Max or Netflix from the get-go. Yet, two seasons in, it’s a little bit harder to make that sort of sell than it would be trying to have it air elsewhere from the start.

Of course, we’re glad that this series at least had a chance, and we hope that in the years ahead, there will still be other opportunities for unique ideas. One of the challenges of the current era of TV is that we are going to see some contraction, with a lot of providers scaling back their content in a way to save money. Everyone bought big in order to lure in subscribers and now, we’ve reached the other side of it with a lot of people seemingly biting off more than they could chew.

In the end, Shining Vale is just one of many shows that have been canceled at Starz this year, with Heels being a recent example alongside Blindspotting. Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that the upcoming season of Hightown will be its last.

What do you think about Shining Vale being canceled at Starz after two seasons?

