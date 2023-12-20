Is Quantum Leap new tonight with season 2 episode 9?

Is Quantum Leap new tonight on NBC? Are we going to be seeing more of the show in the relatively new future?

First and foremost, we should just go ahead and share some of the bad news: There is no installment of the series on the air tonight. Why is that? the simplest answer is that the rest of the season has to be perfected now following the SAG-AFTRA strike, and that’s a process that is going to take a little bit of time in order to put together. This is a show that is big and ambitious — especially for a network TV show. We love that! Of course, good things also come to those who wait.

If there is anything more that we can say regarding the future here, it is the rather simple fact that things are inevitably going to get crazier from here on out. There’s something about Ben’s time spent with Hannah that is going to pay off down the road, and that’s without mentioning that there seems to be some other great stuff with Raymond Lee’s character potentially making his way back home. The stakes are sky-high for the rest of the season!

So when are we going to be seeing the rest of this season? Obviously, we would love nothing more than for it to be on the air as soon as possible, but it’s going to take a little bit of time. NBC has said it will be back in “early 2024,” and we have to wait and see what month it is going to be a part of. Our feeling is that it could be around in March; anything before that, at least to us, is a little bit of a pipe dream.

