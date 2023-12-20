Survivor 46 premiere date: What to expect

Given that tonight marks the season 45 finale at CBS, is there no better time to look a little bit more towards Survivor 46?

First and foremost, it feels important to start with the following: A reminder that a season 46 is very much coming! It has not only been filmed, but there is a premiere date set already for Wednesday, February 28 in the same 8:00 p.m. Eastern start time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Survivor coverage!

In general, the plan is for the Jeff Probst-hosted show to deliver a lot of what you saw this fall, including extended episodes and brand-new players. While at some point we are sure that there will be returnees again in the game, that does not appear to be much of a priority for the powers-that-be right now. Honestly, we’re fine with that. There is something really fun that comes with watching people discover how to play the game for the first time. (Of course, we’re hoping that this does not mean more people quitting.)

When will we officially meet the full cast?

Based on what we have seen over the years with this show, our thinking is that it is going to be revealed either at the end of January or the start of February.

As for the future beyond this, let’s just say that a season 47 / 48 renewal is inevitable. Also, this is a series that seems to be reinvigorated by its 90-minute runtime. If there is any one thing that we would change at the moment, it’s rather simple: Try to give the show themes again, or at least something that separates each season from the others. Over time, we do tend to think that a lot of these recent “new era” seasons have blended together. That’s not something that we necessarily want to see in the long-term. Even if some of the themes were corny, at least they stood out … right?

What do you most want to see moving into Survivor 46?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







