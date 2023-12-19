Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 12/19/23?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? If you have been waiting for this show alongside both FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted, we get it! It has been a really long wait, and we know that production has been underway on all three shows for a few weeks now.

Unfortunately, none of this serves as any guarantee that we are actually going to get these episodes in the immediate future. What we can say right now is that the entire franchise is still set to premiere in mid-February, and there have been no real changes on that front. While it is true that technically, there could be episodes ready before that part of the month, there may be reasons why the network is holding them back.

Take, for starters, being able to air a big chunk of the season without a lot of interruptions in the middle of it. This will allow for a more continuous run and beyond that, it will allow for the three shows to air at around the same time that most other CBS originals are coming back.

There is a chance that you’ve heard already about some of the changes across the board, whether it be Shantel VanSanten moving over to FBI: Most Wanted or Heida Reed departing International. As for how these will play out on-screen, some of that remains to be seen. We still don’t think that there is going to be some big, dramatic push to change the format of any of these series, mostly because Wolf Entertainment knows 100% what they are doing after being on the air as long as they have. They know how to make entertainment that suits their audience!

Rest assured, there will be more news on the franchise before too long — our feeling is that some promos will start to surface early next month.

Related – Get some more news right now on Heida Reed’s departure

Is there any one thing you are most excited to see next on the FBI franchise?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







