The Curse season 1 episode 9 spoilers: The pressure will mount…

We are at a point now in The Curse season 1 where it seems like we have a better sense of where some stories are headed. Asher and Whitney’s promises to improve the community in New Mexico seem hollow at best and devastating at worst. They are trying to push forward these green ideas that come with major disadvantages, and they aren’t always doing it for benevolent reasons.

Also, remember that Whitney seems to be actively sabotaging her own husband in the show now, while Asher is becoming increasingly obsessed with the idea that Nala has some sort of supernatural ability. We tend to think that their could get made for HGTV, but it will be totally counterintuitive to everything that they once claimed that they wanted.

For now, we have a few new details about season 1 episode 9, which airs in January and carries with it the title of “Young Hearts.” Take a look at the synopsis below:

Whitney and Dougie reassess their plan after a visit from a network exec. The Siegels go bowling.

Is some sort of major catastrophe going to happen at a bowling alley? Should we be all that shocked if that happens? Probably not. These are the sort of characters who could have epic arguments or fights anywhere … including a place of fun.

As for the visit from the network executive, we tend to think that this is going to push Whitney and Dougie further to make their show about drama and conflict more than substance. Where does that leave Asher? That is one of the big questions that we have as we approach the end of this season…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

