Beacon 23 season 2 spoilers: Show EP talks more AI

As we prepare for Beacon 23 season 2 on MGM+ premiering in August, what can we say about the story here?

Well, first and foremost, we have to start off here by reminding you of the tragedies from the end of the season 1 finale. Is Aster dead? It feels fair to wonder that! Meanwhile, the AI Bart — arguably the most important entity throughout all of the first eight episodes — is gone. They understood the world of the beacon perhaps more than anyone.

While it remains to be seen if Bart could be revived in some way, it appears that regardless, the presence of AI is going to have a particularly huge role in this story moving forward. Want to know more? Then just check out what show executive producer Glen Mazzara had to say to The Wrap:

As we continue to explore our characters, we continue to explore issues of trauma, and isolation, and connection. And of course, AI — we expand our conversation about AI in a very, very, very interesting way, moving forward.

And one of the things is that we then expand the world to include different cultures, different parts of this world we haven’t seen before. All still rooted around the beacon itself, but we do end up learning more about, other beacon keepers, other beacons, how they work both in the present and the past. But we also introduce some, I think, very interesting cultures.

Now that we’ve said that, it is worth noting that Beacon 23 season 2 has already been written and filmed; while AI is very much topical at present, it’s hard to imagine that every cue on the show was taken from what is happening right now. There is still a good chance for further twists and turns.

What do you most want to see moving into Beacon 23 season 2 over at MGM+?

Do you think we will be meeting any new AIs? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead and of course, we don’t want you to miss those.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

