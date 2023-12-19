Ride season 1 moves to The CW; is a season 2 possible there?

Only a short amount of time after it was canceled over at Hallmark Channel, has Ride found a new home? Well, that answer is complicated.

Here is what we can say at present. According to a report from Deadline, the Nancy Travis – Beau Mirchoff Western series has been picked up by The CW, with the plan being to air the first season starting on Monday, January 22. This does follow the tradition of this network continuing to rely on acquired series, though the majority of them are ones that originally aired overseas as opposed to one that was recently on cable.

So why make this move at all? Our feeling right now is that someone at The CW seems to think that Ride has a good bit of untapped potential and they are trying to find a way to access that, if at all possible. Of course, working to do that is easier said than done, not that this show come as all that much of a surprise. We just think that from the moment Hallmark first picked up this show, their hope was that it was going to find a way to find an audience similar to Yellowstone. It never quite happened, as it did not match the numbers of When Calls the Heart or The Way Home, two of the other popular shows at the cable network.

The aforementioned Deadline report does not that as of right now, there is no explicit plan for The CW to order a second season of Ride, but we tend to think this is a wait-and-see situation. They could examine the ratings for a stretch of time and if it turns out to be a surprise, we could easily see them wanting to order more.

Related – Get some more thoughts on the original Ride cancellation from not that long in the past

Do you still want to see a Ride season 2 at The CW at some point down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates ahead you don’t want to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







