The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live spoilers: Jadis’ story

As we prepare for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live on AMC this February, is Jadis one of the most omnipresent characters? There is certainly a case to be made for this at the moment!

After all, remember the following — Pollyanna McIntosh appeared both on the flagship show as well as The Walking Dead: World Beyond as this character, and you could argue that her ties to the Civic Republic Military a.k.a. the CRM make her one of the more connected people in the entire world. Some of what’s going on with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) will inevitably be tied to her.

Of course, with all of this being said, things are inevitably going to be a little bit more complicated than this, mostly because they almost always are within this franchise. Why expect anything different here.

So how different will this version of Jadis be from who we have seen in the past? In speaking further to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what McIntosh had to say:

There will be some of the Jadis that you will recognize from World Beyond. She is in the position of Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes. She is still working with the Civic Republic and the Civic Republic Military. So she’s a committed follower of the CRM, but people are not just their jobs, and the old Jadis that we got to know and who has tried her best but has lost many times is a big driving undercurrent of where she’s coming from.

We’ve been waiting for an incredibly longtime for the return of Rick and Michonne so really, we just hope that it proves worth the wait!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

