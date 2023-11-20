The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live premiere date revealed

Without further ado, we’re thrilled to finally have some more official news on The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live over at AMC.

Today, the network revealed that on Sunday, February 25, you are going to have a chance to see Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira back for a new story that chronicles what’s happened to Rick and Michonne following their exits from the original show. The actors in a new video promise that some answers are coming through what could be a violent, crazy, but emotional love story.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DARYL DIXON VIDEOS!

Is The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live going to live up to all the hype? That is the big question at present. For those unaware, the original plan here was to actually tell Rick and Michonne’s story through a series of films; along the way, that changed to this show. We know that Jadis from the original series will also be appearing, and there are certainly chances that a few other familiar faces are going to turn up as well.

In general, though, the hope is that this will be the most successful of any of the spin-offs, and it makes at least some sense that it would be. After all, remember that Rick is one of the pioneering characters from the early days, and Michonne turned up not too long after that. The two had a wonderful relationship that sprouted up over time and, of course, we are curious to see what that’s going to look like. Now, we just have to wait in order to see it.

You can view the aforementioned video here, which contains at least a little bit of new footage.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Fear the Walking Dead right now

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live over at AMC?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







