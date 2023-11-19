Fear the Walking Dead series finale: The right ending?

We’ve had a chance now to dive headfirst into the Fear the Walking Dead series finale and with that, let’s ask the big question. Was this the ending that a lot of us thought we would get?

Well, let’s start here by talking about obviously the most important thing: Daniel and Skidmark have reunited! Okay, we’re joking, since we also had the return of Alicia into the mix. Perhaps the biggest thing that we’re surprised about here honestly is that so few major characters died. Troy Otto was killed leading into episode 12 and with that, this was more about better establishing the future for a lot of these characters.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DARYL DIXON VIDEOS!

So what does that future look like? Well, it varies depending on the person. Strand now has a chance to be a family man, Madison and Alicia are heading back to Los Angeles, and Dwight and Sherry now get to plan for a future together. There weren’t too many other surprise cameos and this was mostly focused on the people we’ve come to know and love over the years. There were some sentimental moments in here, but it is also somewhat funny that the show focused so much on Morgan the past few years and he left midway through the season.

Is this really the end?

For a lot of characters, we tend to think that is the case. We do think there’s a chance that we see Dwight, Morgan, Madison, or Alicia again in some form. Meanwhile, it feels better if Strand’s story is over at this point, since he had his full-circle conclusion to his story. We do know that there are so many different spin-offs out there, so you have to consider a lot of possible futures.

Related – Why are we not getting a Fear the Walking Dead season 9 at AMC?

Do you think that the Fear the Walking Dead series finale paid off the stories that mattered?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







