Reacher season 2: Alan Ritchson shares Tom Cruise story

There is no question that Reacher season 2 is already a major hit for Prime Video, and star Alan Ritchson is one major reason why. The actor captures well the size and intensity of the title character from the book series — especially when compared to Tom Cruise, who played the part previously.

With this being said, this week on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Alan shared some thoughts on the box-office superstar, including that at one point, he tried to write a letter to him thanking him for his contributions to the character.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Reacher coverage!

Here is some of what Ritchson had to say about the actor first and foremost:

“He’s taken some criticism for the role, because he doesn’t aesthetically fit the role of [6-foot-5] Reacher perfectly, according to the books … This guy still did two movies that grossed over $300 million [and also] brought so many eyes to this series.”

Ritchson noted that he was talked out of giving Cruise a letter by executive producer Don Granger, who noted that Cruise has moved on and it’s not something he thinks about. With that, Ritchson should do the same. (Still, the actor did share a message for Tom on the late-night talk show.)

We’d certainly say that Tom is out there doing more than fine in his life — just remember at this point that he’s the star of the mega-popular Mission Impossible movies, let alone a ton of other things that he has appeared in over time.

You can watch the full segment with Alan over here. Meanwhile, remember that the next episode of Reacher season 2 is going to air on Prime Video a little bit later this week. If the rest of the season lives up to what we’ve seen so far, we know we are going to be happy.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Reacher right now, including some more discussion on season 3 filming

What have you thought about Alan Ritchson as the star of Reacher?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







