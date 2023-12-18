Reacher season 3: An early filming progress report

As we continue to enjoy Reacher season 2 on Prime Video, isn’t it nice to know already that a season 3 is coming? We tend to think so! With that in mind, of course we are curious all about how far along the show already is behind the scenes.

For those who have not heard, this season has already followed a rather circuitous path behind the scenes. Production actually first kicked off all the way back before the SAG-AFTRA strike started! There was a pause that happened while that dispute took place and since then, the cast and crew have returned to work.

Speaking to Parade in a new interview about season 2, star Alan Ritchson indicates where things stand behind the scenes for the show at present:

We’re halfway done shooting and I still don’t know what book we’re doing. I can’t figure it out right now. It’s killing me. But it’s fun scene work.

There will be more time to speculate about potential season 3 premiere dates down the road, but we tend to think that Prime Video would love nothing more than to bring the series back for more in December 2024. This is a great window for them to launch a show like this, largely because there isn’t a lot of competition. Beyond just that, you also have a chance here to be able to promote the show further during Thursday Night Football, and it feels pretty clear to us that the show would share an audience with the NFL. Isn’t Reacher himself built like a particularly enormous linebacker?

For now, we have five more episodes of season 2 to enjoy — but rest assured that moving forward, we will be spending plenty of time previewing what could be next.

