The Voice 24 finale: Will Huntley, Ruby Leigh, Mara Justine win?

As we prepare ourselves to see The Voice 24 finale on NBC later tonight, can we say that this is the most competitive one in a good while?

We’ll be honest that for the past few weeks, we thought that Huntley had this in the bag; however, upon further reflection, we’re really not sure. It feels like there are four contenders left, with Jacquie Roar somewhat on the outside looking in.

If you were to go based on what we think The Voice viewers typically like to do at this point in the competition, we’ll go with Huntley due to his voice and selection of timeless songs. However, Mara has more YouTube traffic as of late than anyone, and we give both her and Huntley an edge when it comes to coach. Niall Horan has proven that he can inspire people to go out and vote — he even toppled Blake Shelton in his farewell season!

As for the other two contenders, the big appeal with Ruby right now is that she is a young vocalist who we think a lot of fans will want to get behind thanks mostly to her country leanings. There’s a LONG history of fans of The Voice supporting country artists, but a lot of them were on Team Blake. Will everyone make the jump over here to Ruby? That’s the question mark. While Lila Forde is probably somewhat of a darkhorse, she is unique enough musically that she could still have a shot. We’re just not sure that she had her best outing last night and that could hurt her.

For now, we’re still going to stick with our gut and say Huntley gets this — however, don’t be shocked if there is a big-time shocker coming up.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

