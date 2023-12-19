The Voice season 25 premiere date: What to expect

Following the big season 24 finale tonight on NBC, why not start to think about The Voice season 25? Are we getting more?

Well, the first thing we should note is that the show is 100% coming back for more, and there are some parts of the upcoming episodes that have already been filmed. The plan right now is to premiere the series on Monday, February 26, where it is going to be a part of a far more jam-packed lineup than we saw for a significant amount of the fall.

So what will be different? The biggest thing comes via the coaches, as we’re going to see for the first time a two-coach duo in Dan + Shay working together. They will also be joined by Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper, and John Legend, making this one of the more atypical lineups that we’ve had. Basically you’ve got some competing genres in here, and for the first time we can remember, nobody who is really in the pop or pop/rock genre to a certain extent. That’s a spot that Adam Levine had on lock and recently, has been filled more by Kelly Clarkson or Gwen Stefani.

We haven’t heard too much that suggests that we’re going to see some big changes when it comes to the format of the show, not that you should expect that. Just remember for a moment here The Voice has been largely the same from the beginning with a few new twists thrown in, and we’re not sure that they will ever change that much. Ultimately, the biggest thing to remember here is that the #1 thing we want (more live shows) they will likely never do, mostly because of the fact that it would be more expensive and time-consuming to go that route.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

