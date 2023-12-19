Is NCIS: Sydney new tonight on CBS with season 1 episode 6?

Is NCIS: Sydney new tonight on CBS? We know that we’d love nothing more than to get the crime procedural back again with another episode … but is that happening?

We don’t want to keep anyone waiting all that long here, so let’s just start by sharing the bad news: For the first time since the premiere, the show is off the air. Luckily, this is not an extremely long hiatus! The plan is to bring NCIS: Sydney back on Tuesday, January 9 on the other side of the holidays and from there, you could also see the remaining episodes on January 16 and then the 23rd. There are only eight episodes this season. That may not seem like a lot, but remember for a moment here that this is an Australian show that originally was not even meant to air full-time on the network. From the very start, we are talking about a pretty big-time risk here.

Just in case you want to get some more news about the future now, just go ahead and check out the season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Extraction” – When a man in a concealed U.S. Navy jacket drops dead from a cocaine overdose on a crowded bus in Bondi, the investigation pulls Evie (Tuuli Narkle) back into her past as an undercover narcotics cop, on the CBS Original series NCIS: SYDNEY, Tuesday, Jan. 9 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

By the time the series comes back…

Let’s just say that we are pretty hopeful that we will have news regarding a season 2, or at the very least what lies ahead the rest of the way! We don’t expect any huge changes to the franchise’s classic formula, but don’t be shocked if there is some sort of big cliffhanger.

