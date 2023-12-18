Beacon 23 season 2 premiere date: MGM+ reveals month

You recently had a chance to check out the Beacon 23 season 1 finale; why waste time before looking to the future?

Last night, we were able to confirm that MGM+ officially picked up the second season of the sci-fi series, which actually wrapped filming some time ago. Now, they’ve already also figured out where it is going to lie on their schedule.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Beacon 23 videos!

In a new post on Twitter, the official account for the streaming service confirmed that the latest batch of episodes is going to be available in April, which is admittedly so much earlier than we’d ever imagine it to be. A lot of this may just be due to some of their own programming needs, given the fact that they may not have any other shows coming back for a while. Season 3 of the hit drama FROM, for example, recently started filming following the SAG-AFTRA strike.

As for what the story of season 2 is going to be…

That remains to be seen, but we tend to think that the mystery surrounding Aster’s apparent death will be front and center. Is she really gone, and are we going to have a chance to learn something more about the rocks? While all of this is going on, we also still have questions about Bart following his decision to effectively self-destruct.

While the first season of Beacon 23 was a little all over the place and chaotic, simultaneously there is no denying its entertainment value. You have great performances front and center and above all else, we absolutely do think that this show is saying some cool things about the role of technology in society — and also, whether or not we are better off knowing the universe’s greatest secrets.

Related – Check out a new teaser now for Beacon 23 season 2

What do you most want to see moving into a Beacon 23 season 2 over at MGM+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates coming that we don’t want you to miss.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







