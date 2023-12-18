Survivor 45 episode 13 (finale) spoilers: Intense ending ahead?

In just a couple of days you are going to see the Survivor 45 finale arrive on CBS — are we going to see the most dramatic ending in a while?

One of the things that we can say about this season right now is simple: There are multiple strong candidates. Dee has been a strategic beast for a while, and seems to have a ton of control. Meanwhile, Julie may be the strongest social player left. Jake is a great underdog story. From the vantage point of uncertainty, this would be the most interesting final three at present.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Survivor coverage!

While Jeff Probst can’t exactly give a lot away about the end of the season, here is a pretty great tease that he gave to Entertainment Weekly:

The final Tribal for Survivor 45 is a war. Several jury members were undecided about who they were going to vote for, and I was very impressed with how they conducted their interrogation of the players. They were very specific in what they wanted to know to help them make their decision and they gave the players ample opportunities to own their game and make their case…

Just judging from that tease alone, we’re hoping that two of the aforementioned three players end up making it to the end. Unless Katurah or Austin make some big moves over the course of the next Tribal Council or two, we’re not sure that either is set up to get a lot of votes at the moment. What would the argument there be? It’s hard to really figure that out but so long as we have a worthy winner at the end of this season, we know that we’re going to be happy.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Survivor 45, including who should return for another season

What do you most want to see moving into the Survivor 45 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







