Last Week Tonight with John Oliver finale: An Elon Musk feature

The December 17 episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver was the season finale and with that, we expected something big. Wasn’t Elon Musk the perfect subject of conversation here?

Honestly, this is one of the main segments that we have been waiting for the show to take on for quite some time and clearly, we do think it was saved for this moment. Oliver spent some time at the start of the episode documenting what has been going on with Twitter a.k.a. X, but that actually was not the only focus of this lengthy segment. Instead, this was a larger dive on Musk’s image, from his companies to how much public perception has changed since he was seen as a maverick inventor and businessman so many years ago.

While Oliver did not necessarily start at the very beginning of Elon’s story, he did dive into his history at SpaceX and Tesla, two of the most prominent companies in the world right now. He also looked at the business relationships that he has with governments — not just in America, but also in some other parts of the world.

Do we think that this segment will go viral tomorrow? Absolutely, and there was some genuine humor in here — including a piece about Iron Man. Seriously. This was a pretty layered and nuanced persona of the man, one that showed a number of his achievements and failures.

The grand finale

Following the Musk segment we had a recap of the year, but also an acknowledgment of the time away due to the WGA strike. He noted that there were a lot of stories that they never got a chance to do, including designer dogs, blood oranges, the Statue of Liberty, and a whole lot more.

