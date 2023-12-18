Last Week Tonight with John Oliver season 11 premiere date hopes

After tonight’s big finale on HBO, what is there that we can say about a Last Week Tonight with John Oliver season 11 premiere date? It goes without saying that there are questions aplenty out here, and there could be for quite some time moving forward.

For the time being, we suppose that something good to remember is simply that the late-night talk show IS in fact coming back. Not only that, but it has several more seasons still to go! HBO has already indicated that you will be seeing Oliver on the air until at least season 13 in 2026. That’s an encouraging sign, especially since we did see a certain part of this year worried that this could be the final season. Ten is just a great, round number to end on and with that in mind, it wouldn’t have been a shock if this ended up marking a fond farewell for the series after so many years.

So now that we can all breathe a bit easier on that front, let’s get back to discussing possible premiere dates. Typically, new seasons here begin in the middle of February, on the other side of the Super Bowl. That is what we’d count on here but at the same exact time, we’ll have to see if things are a little different in early 2024. After all, remember here that the show ran later this year than it usually does due to the WGA strike interrupting the season.

No matter when the series returns, we would not expect anything when it comes to big, fundamental shifts in what we see — mostly because there’s no real reason for that. Last Week Tonight has as much of a formula as any other show out there and while we wish that things were a little bit flashier over the course of season 10, the comedy is absolutely still there and we appreciate that greatly.

What do you most want to see moving into the next Last Week Tonight with John Oliver season?

