The Gilded Age season 3: Louisa Jacobson on Marian, Larry

While a renewal for The Gilded Age season 3 has not been confirmed as of yet over on HBO, there are reasons for hope! This show has a dedicated audience, and we certainly think the interest is going to be there after what we saw in the finale!

For us personally, there are two stories that are especially exciting at the moment. First and foremost, you have the big reveal that Ada is suddenly far wealthier than she ever imagined, thanks to Luke’s inheritance. That means that she and Ada will be able to keep the house and all the servants … but there is also a significant change in power now.

Also, Marian and Larry kissed! That is something that we’ve been wanting to see for ages and of course, we don’t think that we are alone in that feeling.

So what sort of stories could be presented as we move forward? Of course, nothing is confirmed at present, but here is some of what Louisa Jacobson expressed to TV Insider when asked about the future.

“I think there’s so much potential there … I also think it just makes sense that Marian would want to spend a little more time with that family [the Russells] because they’re so modern and forward thinking and they move the city forward. I think that’s really exciting for Marian.”

We certainly do think that this world is about as rich and layered as any other period piece on TV and historically, there honestly haven’t been that many series that have explored this era in so much depth. Unfortunately, that isn’t a factor in what HBO will decide here; instead, they will choose to renew or cancel based more on how much money the show conceivably makes. The Gilded Age is a bit of an outlier in that it’s not a franchise, and nor is it a perennial awards contender in the more noteworthy categories. Yet, it does have fans alongside a well-known producer in Julian Fellowes.

