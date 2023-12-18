The Gilded Age season 2 episode 8: Marian, Dashiell break up

The Gilded Age season 2 episode 8 brought us a number of big moments, but one in particular many people have been waiting for. By that, we mean in particular the breakup between Marian and Dashiell.

After all, there hasn’t exactly been some passionate fan base for this couple, especially given the fact that there is such a big support date for Marian and Larry. There were problems aplenty with the Dashiell engagement but in the end, we think the split really comes down to one thing above all else: Marian did not wany anything to do with the life that Dashiell was offering. Just remember for a moment what that would have meant for her career — she would have no control over it! Not only that, but she would have been told how to dress and what she could do every step of her life. That’s just not her and it’s nice to see her end things before they got too complicated.

Now, we should say that we have hopes aplenty for Larry and Marian moving forward on the series. It seems as though she is planning to stay in New York, and she is far too excited for what her future is going to hold. Also, she and Larry kissed! We weren’t sure that it was going to happen so soon after the breakup and yet, here we are.

As happy as that moment left us, we of course were still worried that there was going to be another twist at some point not long after the fact. That came in the form of a letter from Luke to Ada, one that indicated that she has infinitely more money than she realized. She is now an heir to a rather enormous fortune and with that, her life is changing — and the same could be said for some of the others in her life.

Related – Is there going to be a season 3 of The Gilded Age at some point down the line?

What did you think about the events of The Gilded Age season 2 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







