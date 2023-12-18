Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Season 21, December 18

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? As of late, it has become clear that we are inching closer to seeing the cast and crew back. Filming is underway and with that, our hope is that there will be even more teases in the near future.

As for where things stand tonight, let’s just go ahead and be the bearer of bad news once more: There is no new episode of the show on CBS. Meanwhile, there won’t be one for almost another two months! It has already been revealed that the crime drama is poised to return on Monday, February 12. We imagine that there will be more teases coming before too long.

At the moment, though, it is somewhat curious how little promotion that there’s been out there for the upcoming batch of episodes. After all, there has been no full promo as of yet, and we’ve only seen a tiny handful of behind-the-scenes teases. Some of that may be the cast and crew not wanting to give anything away. Also, we tend to think that the compressed filming schedule following the strengths earlier this year has made it so that there’s less time to focus on a lot of other things.

Even though we are going to be waiting to see what lies ahead on NCIS a little while longer, just remember this: The producers absolutely know what viewers know and love on this show. With that in mind, it is our hope that we will see a little bit of everything from comedy, drama, action, and so much more. We also know that at some point, we are going to be seeing a proper tribute to David McCallum; more than likely, there will not be a dry eye in the house after the fact.

