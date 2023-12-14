NCIS season 21: Where is all the filming news?

NCIS season 21 is currently in production and yet, there hasn’t been too much in the way of consistent news. Sure, we got a little video at the start from Wilmer Valderrama and since then, we’ve seen a small tease of Jimmy Palmer’s glasses courtesy of Brian Dietzen.

Beyond this, though, there really hasn’t been all that much, and we do think on one level, it does beg the following question: What’s going on? The answer seems to be twofold.

1. There are a lot of things the producers are trying to hide – Remember that the end of NCIS season 20 contained a pretty massive cliffhanger for Nick Torres (Valderrama) and with that, the writers may be desperate to hide the aftermath to some extent. Also, at some point this season there is going to be a David McCallum tribute. We know that this is going to be a really emotional experience for everyone filming, just as it is going to be emotional for all of us to watch it.

2. The production schedule is pretty compressed – Because of the WGA and the SAG-AFTRA strike (or rather, the AMPTP’s failure to get a fair deal for the entire cast), everything is having to move really quickly.

Do we think that we’ll get some more previews at some point? Sure, but we do think a certain amount of patience is going to be required. The plan is to premiere new episodes on Monday, February 12, and we tend to think that CBS themselves is going to start putting more good stuff out three when we get around to the start of January. Until then, we’ll take whatever tiny morsels that we can, knowing that there is some great stuff coming on the other side.

Related – Be sure to see some other discussion when it comes to NCIS, including a new behind-the-scenes peek at Jimmy

What are you most excited to see moving into NCIS season 21?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates soon enough.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







