Vigil season 2 episode 6 spoilers: The big finale

As we prepare to see Vigil season 2 episode 6 on BBC One tomorrow night, there is one thing that we can promise: Chaos, and a lot of it. This is the finale! There is so much to be excited and/or nervous about, and we tend to think that as things progress, you are going to see both Amy and Kirsten both in varying degrees of danger.

Tension is going to ratchet up pretty fast over time here and when the dust settles, you have to wonder how much is going to be lost … and also how many characters are going to survive.

If you do want to get a few more details right now about what the future could in theory hold, our suggestion is simple: Check out the full Vigil season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

With one person dead, and another injured on board, as Amy flies home, she is left scrambling for answers. Running out of options, Kirsten agrees to meet with Sutherland, putting herself in even greater danger. When Amy discovers the full scale of the conspiracy, she must decide if she is prepared to risk everything to find those responsible.

Is this going to be the final episode of the show outright?

We’d love it if we had a chance to see some more featuring Rose Leslie and the rest of the cast but for now, everything remains up in the air. We tend to think that it is ultimately going to come down to whether or not the viewership is there and beyond that, what the interest is behind the scenes from the entire creative team. If there is a captivating story to tell, we could see it transpiring. At the same time, we also know that British networks have a tendency to never force the issue when it comes to this sort of thing.

What do you most want to see moving into Vigil season 2 episode 6 over on BBC One?

How do you think that things are going to end? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







